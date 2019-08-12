Longtime Argus editor dies
SIOUX FALLS | Former Sioux Falls Argus Leader editor Maricarrol Kueter has died.
An obituary prepared by her family and published in the Argus Leader says Kueter died Saturday at Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was 63.
Kueter joined the Argus Leader in 1990 and held a variety of positions on her way to becoming executive editor, a post she held from 2008 until she retired in 2015. After retirement, she helped establish South Dakota News Watch, a nonprofit investigative news organization, and served as its first editor. Kueter was a Sioux Falls native.
Nebraska closure hits 200 jobs
DAVID CITY | An eastern Nebraska company that manufactures electrical wiring assembles will close, putting nearly 200 people out of work.
Fargo Assembly said in a letter to the Nebraska Department of Labor that it will close its plant in David City. The letter sent last month means 186 full-time workers and three part-time workers will lose their jobs on or before Nov. 29. The company, based in Fargo, North Dakota, didn't respond to requests for comment.
Fargo Assembly, which has had a plant in David City since 1981, was bought in 2017 by Electrical Components International, based in the St. Louis area. Since that purchase, ECI has closed other Fargo Assembly plants.
Anthrax confirmed in ND herd
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota agriculture officials say anthrax has been confirmed in a group of cows in a pasture in eastern Billings County.
The case was confirmed Friday. It is North Dakota's first reported case of anthrax this year.
North Dakota state veterinarian Susan Keller says producers in Billings County and surrounding areas should check with their veterinarians to see if they should start vaccinating their cattle for anthrax.
Anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week to establish immunity, and the vaccine must be administered annually.
Anthrax is caused by bacterial spores that can lie dormant in the ground until they are activated by heavy rains, flooding or drought. Scattered heavy rains may have triggered the recent case.
Doctor gets prison for pill sales
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | A Wyoming doctor and his brother have been sentenced to prison for a drug distribution conspiracy that resulted in a woman's death.
Shakeel Kahn was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for writing prescriptions for money. His brother, Nabeel Kahn, was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his part in distributing opioids and other medications.
Shakeel Kahn was convicted in May of 21 felonies including responsibility for an Arizona woman's 2015 overdose death. The jury found Nabeel Kahn guilty but not criminally liable for the death, while convicting him of drug conspiracy and a firearms charge.
Lyn Kahn, the wife of Shakeel Kahn, was sentenced in July to time served and three years of supervised release for participating in the conspiracy.
Deal stops Wyoming cyanide traps
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to stop using a certain cyanide trap to help control predators on 10 million acres of public lands in Wyoming.
In a court-approved agreement resulting from a lawsuit brought by wildlife advocacy groups, the U.S. Agriculture Department's Wildlife Services agreed to stop using M-44 devices in the state. M-44s are embedded in the ground and look like lawn sprinklers but spray cyanide when triggered by animals attracted by bait.
The federal agency had previously stopped using the devices in other western states.
The Wyoming agreement also requires the federal agency to analyze the environmental impacts of killing coyotes, bobcats and other predators in the state and impose new trapping restrictions. Also it'll adopt additional trapping protections to prevent inadvertent grizzly bear deaths.
Western Nebraska crash kills 5
BRIDGEPORT, Neb. | Authorities say two women and three children died when their vehicle collided with a truck on a Nebraska Panhandle highway.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday, around 10 miles north of Bridgeport on U.S. Highway 385.
The Nebraska State Patrol says a northbound sport utility vehicle went out of control during heavy rain, crossed the center line and hit the oncoming truck.
The patrol says all five people in the SUV were killed, including the driver, 30-year-old Amy Rednest of Alliance, and an adult passenger, 31-year-old Vanessa Gomez of Westminster, Colorado. Also killed were 14-year-old Nevaeh Montoya of Westminster; 13-year-old Emma Reza; and 9-year-old Falicia Reza, both of Alliance.
The patrol says the truck driver, 61-year-old Brian Schmer, of Hudson, Colorado, was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport with non-life-threatening injuries.
ND brine spill contained
WILLISTON, N.D. | The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says a recent brine spill was contained on a well site near Williston.
The release happened Friday about 9 miles west of Williston.
Equinor Energy LP reported Monday that 14,070 gallons of brine were released because of a piping connection leak. All of the brine has been recovered.