Farmers get good fieldwork week
SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota farmers had a good week for fieldwork as they try to get their crops in.
The federal crop report says there were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday.
Farmers are still well behind on their corn planting after a wet spring, though. Corn planted was 64 percent, compared with 100 percent last year and a five-year average of 99 percent. Only 34 percent of corn has emerged, well behind last year's and the average pace. More than half the corn is rated in good or excellent condition.
Soybean planting also remains well behind, with only 43 percent compared with 95 percent last year and 93 percent average. Only 11 percent of soybeans have emerged.
Spring wheat planting is nearly complete, at 96 percent.
Noem says no to fence
PIERRE | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says a fence will not be built around the governor's residence.
Public safety officials were reviewing security needs at the governor's residence in Pierre, including the possible installation of a fence.
But Noem tweeted Monday that the research is complete and "there are no plans to build a fence."
The Argus Leader reports the Office of the State Engineer and the Bureau of Administration were seeking statements of interest from companies to design and construct a fence at the governor's residence, budgeted for $400,000.
Governor's Hunt moving in 2020
SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the annual Governor's Pheasant Hunt is moving to Sioux Falls and will become a sportsmen's convention open to the public next year.
Noem says the 2020 Governor's Hunt and Sportsmen's Showcase will be based at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. She says moving the annual event from Pierre to Sioux Falls will turn it into a national showcase for South Dakota's business opportunities.
The Argus Leader reports that next year's event will include a public sportsman industry vendor fair, a banquet for state leaders and business prospects, a public concert and pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.
The 2019 Governor's Hunt still will be based out of Pierre.
1 in Sioux Falls shooting dies
SIOUX FALLS | Police say one of three people shot in Sioux Falls on Saturday has died.
Capt. Blaine Larsen says 42-year-old Larry Carr Jr., of Sioux Falls, died Monday morning. Carr was shot in the torso. Another man shot in the torso has been released from the hospital and the third victim, who was shot in the head, is still hospitalized.
Larsen says three people of interest are being sought but have likely left Sioux Falls. Police say the shooting in the parking lot of an apartment building involved a dispute that started Friday night. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital by witnesses.
2 charged in Fargo killing
FARGO, N.D. | Two men are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of the owner of a barbeque food truck in downtown Fargo.
Nineteen-year-old Kareem Lee Byrd and 30-year-old Charles Edward Harris III were charged Monday in the death of Jason Halvorson last Friday. Authorities say Halvorson was shot with a .22-caliber revolver and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
According to the complaints, Harris told investigators that he was not directly involved in the shooting. Byrd said both of them fired multiple rounds at the victim.
KFGO-AM reports the shooting followed a dispute with Halvorson and took place outside his food trailer. He died about an hour after the shooting.
Wyoming West Nile starts early
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | A woman has contracted Wyoming's first known human case of West Nile virus this year.
Wyoming Department of Health officials say the Campbell County woman contracted the more serious, neuro-invasive form of the disease.
They didn't disclose her identity or condition but symptoms of neuro-invasive West Nile virus can include coma and paralysis. The World Health Organization says only about 1 in 150 people infected contract the more serious form of the virus.
The case occurred much earlier than usual. The mosquito-borne virus doesn't usually begin appearing in people in Wyoming until late July or August.
Wyoming Department of Health officials documented four cases of West Nile virus, including one death, in Wyoming in 2018. They say the early case doesn't necessarily mean more people will be infected this year.
Man dead in Nebraska standoff
NORFOLK, Neb. | Authorities say a man suspected of shooting another man before a standoff with police officers has been found dead inside a Norfolk house.
Norfolk police say the body of 47-year-old Cory Dittman was found by officers who entered the home late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Police say he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police say the standoff began Sunday morning after Dittman shot 63-year-old Leone Bussey, who has undergone surgery.
Negotiators were unsuccessful in attempts to teach Dittman on a cellphone and landline.
Police say shots were heard from inside the house. Officers also fired tear gas into the house in an effort to make him surrender. No injuries to police have been reported.
State prison records say Dittman had served time for arson and other crimes.
2 counts dropped in abuse case
BILLINGS, Mont. | A Montana judge has dropped two counts in a complaint filed against an eastern Montana school district for failing to stop an athletic trainer from sexually abusing as many as 100 boys under the guise of improving their athletic performance.
The Billings Gazette reports District Judge Nickolas Murnion ruled Monday the Miles City school district couldn't be held vicariously liable for James "Doc" Jensen's actions. Murnion dismissed another complaint, saying Montana law in the late 1990s did not require the district to report alleged abuse by school employees to the state health department.
The district must still defend itself against allegations including negligent retention and supervision of Jensen and failure to protect students.
The statute of limitations has expired and Jensen does not face criminal charges for the alleged abuse. He has pleaded guilty to a federal enticement charge.