Names released in police shooting
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. | The Dakota County attorney has released names and other details about an officer-involved shooting.
County Attorney Kim Watson said in a news release Monday that Luis Quinones Rosa died at a hospital early Saturday morning after exchanging gunshots with South Sioux City Officer Brian Van Berkum.
Watson says Van Berkum confronted Rosa because he matched the description of a man who'd been seen with a gun in a South Sioux City bar. Watson says Rosa shot first at Van Berkum, striking him in a leg and in the abdomen.
Watson says Van Berkum then returned the fire, hitting one of Rosa's legs. Rosa was found unresponsive later in a nearby vehicle and taken to the hospital, where he died. Van Berkum is recovering from surgery.
ND Capitol to get $2M remodel
BISMARCK, N.D. | The North Dakota Capitol will soon welcome visitors with a new public entrance.
State lawmakers have approved $2 million to remodel the Capitol building's only public entrance before the next legislative session in January 2021. The south entrance is accessed through a tunnel that's long been closed to vehicle traffic.
Republican Sen. Ray Holmberg said the tunnel would cause winter winds and extreme cold to seep into the Capitol's ground floor.
The plan calls for enclosing the tunnel and converting the drive lanes into sidewalks with landscaping, said John Boyle, the state's facilities management director. The remodel would also improve handicapped accessibility.
New ND record walleye fails probe
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota doesn't have a new state record walleye after all.
Lincoln angler Tom Volk on April 21 was shore-fishing the Heart River in Mandan when he hauled in a 16-pound, 9-ounce walleye. The state Game and Fish Department initially said it was a record.
The agency now says an investigation has concluded that the fish was not legally hooked and can't be recognized as a record.
That means the state record continues to be a 15-pound, 13-ounce walleye that Bismarck angler Neal Leier caught in the Missouri River in May 2018.
Before Leier's fish, North Dakota's walleye record had stood for nearly six decades.
Yellowstone geyser roars back
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. | A noisy geyser in Yellowstone National Park has roared back to life after three years of quiet.
Ledge Geyser is one of the biggest in Yellowstone's Norris Geyser Basin.
The Billings Gazette reports the geyser shoots hot water at an angle up to 125 feet high and a distance of 220 feet.
Yellowstone geologist Jeff Hungerford says Ledge Geyser is noisy because its water and steam must pass through a narrow opening in the ground.
Yellowstone has 1,300 thermal features and 500 geysers, more than anywhere else on Earth. Some geysers such as Old Faithful are predictable but most, like Ledge Geyser, erupt erratically.
Omaha's airfield could get rebuild
OMAHA, Neb. | The Omaha Airport Authority is preparing to move forward with a $500 million reconstruction of Eppley Airfield.
The project to rebuild the terminal within five years would overhaul its concourse, airline gates, security checkpoints, ticket counters and baggage claim.
The Airport Authority is working with contractors to create a preliminary design for the terminal by this fall.
The plans come as Eppley Airfield sees steady passenger growth and airline investments. Airlines scheduled a record of more than 6 million seats to fly through Eppley last year. They also have doubled the number of nonstop flights from the airport since 2013.
Officials are planning to issue long-term revenue bonds to fund the reconstruction. The bonds will be paid back through the airport's revenue and a federal passenger facility fee.
Minot sailors’ remains identified
MINOT, N.D. | The remains of two Navy seamen from Minot who were killed in World War II have been identified.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 23-year-old Calvin Palmer and 21-year-old brother Wilferd Palmer were assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma. They were among 429 crewmen on the ship who died in the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
The remains of the two brothers were exhumed in 2015 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. They were positively identified in March, in part through DNA analysis.
The brothers' names are listed on the Walls of the Missing at the cemetery. A rosette will be placed next to their names to indicate they have now been accounted for.