Police search for shooting suspects
SIOUX FALLS | Sioux Falls police are searching for suspects after a man was shot in the leg.
Authorities were approached Saturday night by a man who said he was shot in central Sioux Falls.
The man told police he was shot when a gun was fired into the ground. Police say the wound was not life-threatening.
Police say the suspect or suspects left the area in a late model silver or gray sedan.
Motorcyclist dies in Minot crash
MINOT, N.D. | Minot police have identified a 22-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a sport utility vehicle.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday at an intersection in Minot.
Police say Jacob Ellis of Minot was killed when his Suzuki motorcycle collided with a GMC Yukon with seven occupants driven by a 41-year-old Minot man.
Ellis was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead shortly after.
Both vehicles caught fire. Several occupants of the SUV sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by personal vehicle to a Minot hospital.
Wyoming changing vehicle tags
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | The Wyoming Department of Transportation says temporary vehicle tags are getting a makeover to make them more secure and to prevent fraud.
The agency is dropping the green temporary tags in favor of a non-destructible white tag that features a hologram sticker. Two auto dealers in Cheyenne have started issuing the new tags.
WYDOT's Motor Vehicle Services program will cease issuing the green temporary tags on Aug. 31.
Dealers will have up until Dec. 31 to use their surplus of green tags. The green temporary tags are good for 60 days after they're issued, which means the last of the green tags could be on vehicles until February 2019.
Man, 76, charged in wife's death
CODY, Wyo. | A 76-year-old Wyoming man accused in the death of his wife has been released from a hospital and booked into the Park County Detention Center.
The Cody Enterprise reports Dennis Klingbeil of Wapiti has been charged with first-degree murder.
Prior to his incarceration, Klingbeil had been receiving treatment at the hospital after police say he took a number of pills in an effort to kill himself.
His attorney was unable to make the initial court appearance Friday, so a bond hearing will be held Monday in Cody.
Police say 75-year-old Donna Klingbeil was found with a gunshot wound Aug. 5 at the couple's home in the Wapiti area.
Nebraska challenges bird hunters
LINCOLN | Nebraska is inviting hunters to an upland bird hunting challenge.
The Nebraska Upland Slam encourages hunters to try to kill a ring-necked pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie chicken and northern bobwhite. The challenge is sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Inc., and Quail Forever.
Those who complete the Nebraska Upland Slam will receive a certificate and pin. Those who complete the challenge during the 2018-19 season will also be registered to win one of several prizes, including a Browning Silver 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, 65-gallon high-efficiency cooler, an award-winning Pheasants Forever print, and other prizes.
Hunters can visit OutdoorNebraska.org/UplandSlam for more information, official rules and entry details.
Lightning ignites fires in Glacier
WEST GLACIER, Mont. | Firefighters are responding to multiple wildfires started by lightning in Glacier National Park.
The National Park Service says at least three fires were started Saturday night. The size of the fires has not yet been determined.
One of the fires is visible from the Going-to-the-Sun Road.
A team of smoke jumpers as well as air tankers have been ordered to help fight the fires.
The fires are not threatening major tourist areas, and no evacuation orders have been issued for residents that live in the park.
Elsewhere, a rural subdivision in Madison County was evacuated because of fires in the vicinity. A Red Cross shelter was set up at nearby Ennis High School.
And lightning started seven new, small fires in the Bitterroot National Forest east-northeast of Conner.