Kayaker, 17, dies in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS | Police say the person who died after his kayak capsized on Covell Lake in Sioux Falls was 17 years old.
The boy and a 22-year-old man were in kayaks that overturned Saturday night. The 22-year-old was rescued by lifeguards from the nearby Terrace Park pool and taken to the hospital.
Recovery crews found the body of the teen around midnight.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the two were not wearing life jackets.
ND Harley rider killed
PARSHALL, N.D. | The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after crashing his Harley in Mclean County.
The patrol says 69-year-old Larry Snyder lost control of his bike on Highway 1804 and rolled into the ditch south of Parshall Saturday.
White Shield Ambulance took him to Garrison Memorial Hospital and he was later transferred by helicopter to Trinity Hospital in Minot where he died on Sunday.
1 arrested after sheriff's pursuit
TYNDALL | Authorities say one person has been arrested and three additional suspects are being sought after a 40-mile chase in southern South Dakota.
Bon Homme County sheriff's officials say the pursuit began when deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 50 near Tyndall about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. As deputies were interviewing two people involved in the accident, the other four drove away. Deputies pursued with speeds reaching in excess of 100 mph.
The suspects' car eventually ran out of gas near Marty and the four took off on foot. One man was arrested by Yankton Sioux tribal police. The other three are at large.
Zebra mussels in Lake Ashtabula
BISMARCK, N.D. | North Dakota officials have confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Ashtabula.
The state's Game and Fish Department says an angler discovered a suspected zebra mussel last week and turned it in. Subsequent inspections found populations of zebra mussels of various ages throughout the lake.
Lake Ashtabula is an impoundment on the Sheyenne River in Barnes and Griggs counties. It's operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and open for boating, swimming, fishing, camping and skiing.
The Game and Fish Department has now classified Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River downstream all the way to the Red River as Class I aquatic nuisance species infested waters.
Emergency rules go into effect immediately to prohibit moving water away from the lake and river, including water for transferring bait.
Fargo man accused of shooting
FARGO, N.D. | A Fargo man is accused of shooting at a motorist with whom he had an argument.
The 26-year-old man was arrested late Sunday night on a possible charge of reckless endangerment. KFGO reports the man was taken into custody at his apartment. Police determined the victim's vehicle was struck by shots fired from a BB gun. The victim wasn't injured. Authorities say a BB gun was recovered from the suspect's apartment.
2 hurt in gas compressor fire
CASPER, Wyo. | Two workers have been injured in a flash fire at a gas compressor station in central Wyoming.
The Converse County Sheriff's Office says the fire occurred last Wednesday afternoon but it released few details about the incident.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that a statement issued by Converse County Undersheriff Nathan Hughes did not identify the gas compressor station except to say it was in the northern part of the county.
It says the two injured employees were flown to the burn center at Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley for treatment.
Hughes says they were both in stable condition Monday.