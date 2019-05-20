2 dead after farm house fire
BOWDLE | Two people are dead after a weekend fire on a farm in north-central South Dakota.
Crews were called around 7 a.m. Saturday to the house fire near Bowdle. Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz says the bodies were discovered after the fire was put out.
Holtz says authorities are withholding the gender, ages and names of the victims until after autopsies are performed Monday.
The state fire marshal's office is heading the investigation. The sheriff says the fire marshal is ruling the cause of the fire accidental, but the potential cause was not immediately released.
Miss Montana heads to Normandy
MISSOULA, Mont. | A vintage plane restored by volunteers in Montana is on its way to France to participate in ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The Missoulian reports that the 75-year-old Dakota DC-3 known as Miss Montana took off Sunday with a crew of six. The plane circled Missoula once and then made a low pass over the airport as spectators waved before it headed east.
The plan is to drop 15 or more parachutists as part of the international D-Day commemoration. Then the plane is scheduled to head to Germany to take part in events marking the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.
2 hurt when truck hits house
MINOT, N.D. | Police say a man was driving drunk when he crashed his pickup truck into a house in Minot, injuring himself and a passenger.
The crash happened Sunday about 1 a.m. Witnesses told police the pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the road and struck the house, which was unoccupied at the time.
Both the 26-year-old driver and 20-year-old female passenger, from Watford City, were unconscious when first responders arrived. They were taken to Trinity Hospital. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence involving injury.
Doctor testifies in conspiracy trial
CASPER, Wyo. | A Wyoming doctor accused in a prescription drug conspiracy says his treatment methods were medically appropriate.
Shakeel Kahn testified last week in his federal trial on 21 felonies, including a count of conspiracy to distribute drugs resulting in death.
Authorities say he wrote nearly 15,000 prescriptions, with nearly half for the painkiller oxycodone.
Kahn testified that he tried to ensure his patients were not abusing their medications, but he continued writing prescriptions because he lacked proof of abuse.
Kahn said he quit accepting insurance for the $500 visits to his Casper pain clinic because of issues with insurance companies.
He said he also traded his doctor visits for guns, motorcycles and other goods.
Neb. tax drive loses sponsor
LINCOLN, Neb. | A petition drive intended to lower the tax burden on Nebraska property owners has lost one of its high-profile sponsors but is still moving forward.
Paul Von Behren, president of the TRUE Nebraskans ballot campaign, confirmed Monday that Doug Kagan of Omaha has withdrawn as a petition sponsor. Kagan is the president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, a group that advocates for lower taxes and government spending cuts.
Von Behren says the separation happened because of a disagreement over the group's leadership. He says the campaign has gained momentum since Kagan left and is still gathering signatures to place the issue on the 2020 ballot.
The ballot measure would guarantee taxpayers a refund equal to 35 percent of their local property tax payments.
Offutt seeks gear replacement
OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. | A Nebraska congressman is backing the Air Force's emergency request for $234 million to replace equipment and crew training simulators damaged by recent floodwaters that inundated the Offutt Air Force Base.
Rep. Don Bacon recently sent a letter to a House subcommittee saying that commanders in the field have already lost some defense capabilities after the Missouri and Platte rivers breached levees protecting the base in March.
Bacon, who served in the Air Force and commanded the Offutt-based 55th Wing, wrote that the loss of the electronics gear represents "significant risk to the National Defense Strategy," the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The $234 million emergency funding request comes in addition to the $420 million that Air Force officials sought for repairs at the base. Earlier this month, the House passed a disaster assistance bill that would cover Midwest flooding, but the Senate hasn't taken action yet.
Outgoing Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said the base's recovery work will stop on July 1 if emergency funds aren't issued.
The three simulators that were destroyed in the flooding were designed to train crews on the functions of the base's fleet of RC-135 reconnaissance jets. The planes monitor radio, radar and other electronic signals above areas in Europe, Japan and the Middle East, Bacon said.