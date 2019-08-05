SD cyclist dies of injuries
SIOUX FALLS | The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died of injuries he received in a collision with a car last month.
Keegan Werkmeister suffered significant injuries in a crash near Howard on July 18. The patrol says the 25-year-old Canova man was struck by a car at the intersection of Highways 25 and 34. Werkmeister was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Friday.
Charges are pending against the 16-year-old driver of the car. She and a passenger were not injured.
Eastern Wyoming crash kills 2
WHEATLAND, Wyo. | The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two backseat passengers not wearing seatbelts have died after a vehicle rolled over near Wheatland.
The accident occurred before 8 a.m. July 30 on Interstate 25.
The patrol says a 2003 Buick Century was traveling northbound when the vehicle drifted into the median and in between the north and south bridge decks of the interstate at the Wyoming 34 interchange and overturned.
Killed were 45-year-old Lusk resident Andrea Garner and 35-year-old David J. Cunningham, of Casper. Both were riding in the back seat.
The driver was identified as 24-year-old Casper resident Shane M. Moser, who was taken to Wheatland Hospital for injuries. Another front seat passenger from Casper also was hurt and taken to the Wheatland hospital.
Montana hunt to look for CWD
MISSOULA, Mont. | Montana wildlife officials are planning to offer 600 special licenses to hunt deer in an effort to test for chronic wasting disease and contain its spread.
Hunters in special management zones will be required to take the heads of their kills to a wildlife office to get the animal tested for the deadly brain-wasting disease.
Five deer in the Libby area this year have tested positive for the disease that can affect the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose.
Nebraska’s Sasse kicks off bid
LINCOLN, Neb. | U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has kicked off his re-election campaign surrounded by top Republicans who vouched for the first-term lawmaker as best candidate in the deeply conservative state.
Sasse announced his 2020 campaign bid Monday, saying he'll work to minimize the role of Washington in Nebraska residents' lives and support President Donald Trump's "really great judicial nominees."
The event follows news last week that Sasse could face a primary challenge from Matt Innis, a Lincoln-based GOP activist and former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party. Innis, a Trump supporter, announced his candidacy last week and blasted Sasse for his past statements criticizing the president.
Sasse also scored endorsements from high-profile Nebraska Republicans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
GOP Nebraskan faults Trump
LINCOLN, Neb. | A Republican state lawmaker from Nebraska is blasting his party for "enabling white supremacy in our country" and calling on the state's all-GOP congressional delegation to speak out against President Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about minorities.
Sen. John McCollister, a moderate Republican from Omaha, made the comments on Twitter late Sunday in response to weekend mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that left more than 30 dead. Officials have said the suspect in the El Paso, Texas, shooting posted an online diatribe against immigrants before that shooting.
In a string of Twitter postings, McCollister singled out President Donald Trump, "who continually stokes racist fears in his base."
"The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country," he wrote. "As a lifelong Republican, it pains me to say this, but it's the truth."