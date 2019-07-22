Fish fraud sentencing delayed
SIOUX FALLS | Sentencing has been delayed for a former executive who defrauded investors in a scheme to build an $11 million fish farm in South Dakota.
Tim Burns was found guilty of defrauding investors in Global Aquaponics near Brookings. Investors put up money for what was supposedly to be a high-tech indoor fish farm, but instead of using money for the project, Burns and his business partner, Tobias Ritesman, spent it on themselves.
Burns was to be sentenced Monday, but a federal judge granted his attorney's request to postpone sentencing because Burns has a family member diagnosed with terminal cancer. His new sentencing date is Aug. 26. Ritesman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison last week and ordered to pay $680,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to 18 felonies.
Interest growing in ND hemp
BISMARCK, N.D. | Farmers in North Dakota are lining up to plant hemp for CBD production, state officials said.
CBD is derived from the hemp plant and is said to have healing properties. The CBD market in North Dakota is now booming after the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp nationwide. Dietary supplements and personal care products containing CBD are seemingly everywhere — grocery stores, health food stores and even gas stations.
"If people want this, we'll grow it," Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
North Dakota now has 64 licensed hemp growers, Goehring noted. That figure is double the number of growers in 2017, the first year hemp growing was permitted in the state.
Last week, the state Department of Agriculture held its first informational meeting for current and prospective hemp farmers looking to produce CBD. The meeting, called "CBD 101," drew about 70 attendees.
Wyoming eyes ongoing cuts
CASPER, Wyo. | Wyoming lawmakers continue to look at spending cuts amid a prolonged downturn in revenue from the energy industry.
Wyoming's latest hit comes from the closure of two huge coal mines in the Powder River Basin in early July. State Budget Director Don Richards tells lawmakers if the mines remain out of production after the bankruptcy of Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC, Wyoming will lose $50 million in revenue annually.
Wyoming leads the U.S. in coal production but University of Wyoming economist Robert Godby says Wyoming coal production will decline by at least 25 percent by 2025.
Girl wins $2.75M in abuse suit
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. | The Scottsbluff School District is paying a girl $2.75 million to settle a lawsuit she filed over sexual abuse committed by her former high school golf coach.
The former coach, Mike Klein, is serving a 24-to-32-year prison sentence for four counts of abuse he was convicted of. The criminal case involved two girls Klein coached. He was sentenced in November 2017.
One of Klein's victims sued the school district and argued that more should have been done to prevent the abuse.
Attorney Kathleen Fisher, who represented the girl, says this settlement won't eliminate the pain from the abuse, but it will let the girl move forward with her life.