Wirth seek US House seat
SIOUX FALLS | Another Democrat is running for the U.S. House seat currently held by South Dakota Republican Dusty Johnson.
A financial crime specialist from Dell Rapids, Brian Wirth is treasurer of the Minnehaha County Democratic Party. He lost to state Sen. Kris Langer in District 25 last year.
The 36-year-old Wirth says he wants to bring attention to the problems of gerrymandering in his campaign. Wirth also wants to focus on Republicans' tax increases and Democrats' work to support health care and higher wages for residents.
Johnson, in his first term in Congress, hasn't announced yet that's he seeking re-election.
ND utility vehicle driver dies
ARNEGARD, N.D. | The driver of an off-road utility vehicle has died in a crash in western North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Joel Sistrunk of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was driving on a private road near Arnegard Sunday about 5 p.m., crested a hill and lost control of the vehicle, striking a barbed wire fence.
The patrol says the vehicle overturned several times and pinned the victim underneath. Sistrunk was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old passenger was not injured.
Miners may lose health insurance
GILLETTE, Wyo. | Hundreds of Wyoming coal miners locked out of their jobs could lose health insurance.
Blackjewel LLC Wyoming has filed a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to terminate its medical insurance Aug. 31.
Blackjewel is seeking to terminate a medical plan purchased under Revelation Energy, which would prevent employee eligibility for continued coverage under the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, commonly known as COBRA.
The lockout that began July 1 has affected 1,700 workers, including nearly 600 in Wyoming.
Work to begin on I80-I76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. | Grading work is expected to begin after Labor Day on reconfiguration of the Interstate 80-Interstate 76 junction in western Nebraska.
Nebraska Transportation Department engineer Gary Thayer told the Nebraska Highway Commission at its meeting Friday in North Platte that the $50 million, 2½-year project is designed to make it safer and easier to navigate the array of roads and ramps 5 miles (8.1 kilometers) west of Big Springs.
One of the original design problems being addressed is the sharp left-hand curve eastbound I-80 truckers had to handle if they wanted to merge with southwest-bound I-76 into Colorado.
Man charged with crushing infant
MINNEAPOLIS | Prosecutors allege a Minneapolis man was drunk when he allegedly fell asleep and rolled onto his infant son, killing the baby last year.
Thirty-six-year-old Gabriel Farnsworth was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.
According to the complaint, Farnsworth had a blood-alcohol level four times the legal limit to drive when he allegedly killed his 8-week-old son on Oct. 30. Farnsworth's wife, who was the baby's mother, was out of town.
The complaint says Farnsworth was distraught but also appeared to police to be intoxicated. The Star Tribune reports Farnsworth called 911 to report his son was not breathing and then told police "It's dead" when he greeted police at the door and handed them the infant.