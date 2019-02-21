Leon Wright, a kindergarten student at the Badger Clark wing of Patriot Elementary School in Box Elder, rides a Strider bike at the school. Rushmore Honda sponsored, and delivered, 40 of the bikes to the school Thursday.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Hailey Farmer rides a Strider through the halls of Patriot Elementary.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Kindergarten students at Patriot Elementary pose for a picture in front of the new Strider bikes.
