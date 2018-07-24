Never before have I ever seen so many fireworks during the 4th of July. Based on the number of fireworks in and around the area of Rapid, we can only conclude that the economy is really growing, and there is a lot more disposable income. We can only wonder why that is?
The local gun activists blame the U.S Forest Service and Obama for no shooting range areas on the forest. Why doesn't the NRA spend some of it's Russian money on building a shooting range instead of buying politicians.
I get lots of junk mail but what irritates me most is when the outside of the envelope starts telling me what to do, like "Open immediately" or "Do not bend" so I do not open and immediately tear up the whole thing because obviously, they do not have the right to boss me around from their cushy office.
The media's so-called "fake news" isn't even in the same league with Donald Trump's fake facts.
Oh, please RCJournal, don't have more information in the paper on how to show the folks how to make more fire pits. I can hardly open my windows to enjoy the wonderful SD air the way it is, with all the fire pits, or whatever, that are filling the air.
Now that the RCPD has full staff, as they say, sure hope they can step it up on the speeders throughout Rapid City. It is getting ridiculous the people that speed around here and not to mention the road rage.