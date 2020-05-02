Aarsby, Marion Joan 'Jo'

RAPID CITY | Marion Joan “Jo” Aarsby, 85, peacefully passed on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Westhills Village Health Care in Rapid City, SD.
She was born August 10, 1934 in Devils Lake, ND to Haakon & Polly Aarsby and had one brother, Jerry. She attended the first eight grades in a two-room school in Garske, ND, where her parents had a general store and post office. She was always proud of her heritage, as her father came over from Norway at age 18 and her mother’s parents also came from Norway. She was proud to speak Norwegian.
Jo graduated from high school in Devils Lake, ND. After graduation, she attended Concordia College and completed her Master’s Degree in Social Work at Nebraska State University in Lincoln.
Her career as a Social Worker for girls working for Catholic Social Service and Lutheran Social Services took her to Sioux Falls, SD, Cherokee, Storm Lake, Fort Dodge and Sioux City, Iowa from the 1960s thru 1990s.
Her favorite pastimes were reading, golfing, bowling, playing bridge and enjoying people. She loved to cook and was passionate about everything.
Throughout her life, she spent much time with church activities, including singing in the choir. She was an active member of the Sons of Norway. She volunteered working at Hospice and the Chapel in the Hills in Rapid City.
Jo was never married. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother and dear friend, Betty Silverberg. She was known lovingly as “Auntie Jo” to many.
As COVID-19 is still an issue, there will be no visitation. Jo will be laid to rest on Monday, May 4, in Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City. An online guestbook may be signed at kirkfuneralhome.com
