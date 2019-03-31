SPEARFISH | Carol Sue Acri, 87, passed from the arms of her daughter into the arms of her Holy Father Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019, at Spearfish Regional Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1931, in Mitchell to Rose and Russell Smith. The fourth of five daughters, her family moved to Spearfish when she was 11, where she was to become affectionately known as one of the “Smith Girls” for the remainder of her life.
Carol graduated from Spearfish High School in 1949, then obtained a teaching degree from Black Hills State College and taught second grade in Sheridan, WY, for two years. She loved the Black Hills, most especially Spearfish Canyon. She was a small-town girl at heart but was up to the adventure of big city life when she married her husband, George in 1956. They spend the next 30 years living in Chicago and Indianapolis following his career. They retired in 1985, returning to the Black Hills. The following 30 years were filled with extensive travel in their RVs, golfing, hosting large family gatherings, gardening, quilting, playing bridge, mahjong and other card games. She was a voracious reader. She enjoyed life. Having married an Italian boy, it was imperative that she learn how to make a mean pot of sauce and meatballs. She did, and lucky was the individual invited to dinner when pasta was on the menu.
Above all else though, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandma extraordinaire, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and faithful servant of the Lord. Carol had a huge heart. She was kind and generous, always giving, never taking, forever ready to lend a hand and “get the job done”. She never judged. She was humble, appreciating the small things in life.
She had a beautiful soul. It is no wonder that she was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Russell; her husband, George; her son, Joe; and sisters, Lois Doran and Ann Graslie. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Skvicalo; treasured grandsons, Jesse Adam and Jarek Josef Skvicalo; sisters, Jane Hogen and Mary Furois; sister-in-law, Joyce Hall; many nieces, nephews and loads of friends. She is also survived by her beloved Asciutto family in Michigan, nephews, Gary, George and Gregg and nieces, Linda, Lisa, Lori, Lois and Lorraine.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Spearfish Regional Hospital, most especially, Dr. Lisa Castaneda, for the kind and compassionate care that she was provided.
A Vigil service will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
