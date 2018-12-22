Try 1 month for 99¢

WITTEN | Jean Adel, 87, died Dec. 18, 2018.

Visitation begins at 6:30 p.m. CST, with 7:30 p.m. Rosary service on Dec. 26, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, at the church in Winner. Burial will follow at the Winner Catholic Cemetery. 

Mason Funeral Home of Winner

