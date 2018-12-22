WITTEN | Jean Adel, 87, died Dec. 18, 2018.
Visitation begins at 6:30 p.m. CST, with 7:30 p.m. Rosary service on Dec. 26, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27, at the church in Winner. Burial will follow at the Winner Catholic Cemetery.
Mason Funeral Home of Winner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.