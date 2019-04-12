HERMOSA | Loretta Yopp Adrian passed away peacefully in her own home at the age of 95 years. She was born July 27, 1923 to Benjamin Yopp (1887-1953) and Anna Laura Johnson Yopp (1891-1977). She attended school in Marion, SD and graduated from high school in 1941. She was a classmate of Wallace “Wally” Adrian, who later became her husband. She graduated from South Dakota State College with a degree in Home Economics in 1945 and taught at Sturgis High School from 1945-46. She then worked at Dayton’s department store in Minneapolis for two years before returning to Marion where she taught until 1949.
Loretta and Wallace Adrian were married on Labor Day weekend September 4, 1949. They lived in Ft Collins, Colorado until Wally graduated with a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in June 1951 from Colorado A & M College.
They moved to Canistota, SD where they raised their family, participated in community and school functions and Loretta served on the school board. She was active at the Church of God, Marion, SD where she taught Bible School and organized the church’s first library.
In the mid-1980s, Loretta and Wally moved to the Black Hills and lived near Hermosa, SD. They both enjoyed the beauty of the area and Loretta spent many hours gardening, enjoying birds at the feeder, and taking drives through the Hills with Wally.
They became members of the Little White Church in Hill City where Loretta organized another church library and furnished fresh cut flowers from her garden for the church services during the summer. Loretta and Wally along with others from the Little White Church, served meals at the CornerStone Rescue Mission in Rapid City for many years.
Near the end of her life, Loretta was homebound and unable to attend the Little White Church services. Despite being unable to attend, her church family continued to be a special part of her life. Her faith in Jesus remained strong and her hope of eternal life never wavered because of her confidence in Jesus Christ's death, burial, and resurrection.
Loretta and Wally traveled extensively during their marriage, visiting Alaska, Europe, Turkey, Egypt and India. They supported the work of Wycliffe Bible Translators and were able to fly into the primitive areas of Papua New Guinea to support the work of Bible translation there.
Loretta was preceded in death by husband Wallace (1923-2007) and brother Wilbert “Bud” Yopp (1926-2014).
She is survived by children Barton (Lois), Sandra (Daniel Lee), Stuart (Sharon), Neal (Becky) and Scott, 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 1 p.m. until the Celebration of Life service at 2:30 p.m. at the Little White Church in Hill City.
A service will be held at the First Church of God in Marion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, preceded by an hour visitation, followed by interment at the First Church of God Cemetery at a future date.
Memorials can be made to the Little White Church in Hill City or Wycliffe Bible Translators.
Friends may sign her online guest register at www.osheimschmidt.com.
