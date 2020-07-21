Afdahl, Richard
0 entries

Afdahl, Richard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | Richard Afdahl, 86, died July 16, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Hope Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Afdahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News