ALCESTER | Rev. Neal Kelly Ahart was called out of this earthly life on Friday, April 26, 2019. 

He leaves to mourn his death his wife, Marjorie of Alcester; children Kathy (Jerry) Noteboom of Lead, Bonnie Noteboom of Sioux Falls, Jay (Vickie) Ahart of Alcester, James (Joan) Ahart of Alcester, Betsy (Keith) Knodel of Freeman, and John (Tracy) Ahart of Valencia, CA; foster son, Rev. Richard (Rose Marie) Klein of Golden Lake, Ontario, Canada; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson (and another one on the way); a stepdaughter, Suzanne (Mike) Parsons of Cassville, MO; stepson, Robert (Linda) Johnson of Milford, IA; three step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, May 3, at Peace Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Peace Lutheran Church.

wassfuneralhome.com

