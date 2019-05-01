ALCESTER | Rev. Neal Kelly Ahart was called out of this earthly life on Friday, April 26, 2019.
He leaves to mourn his death his wife, Marjorie of Alcester; children Kathy (Jerry) Noteboom of Lead, Bonnie Noteboom of Sioux Falls, Jay (Vickie) Ahart of Alcester, James (Joan) Ahart of Alcester, Betsy (Keith) Knodel of Freeman, and John (Tracy) Ahart of Valencia, CA; foster son, Rev. Richard (Rose Marie) Klein of Golden Lake, Ontario, Canada; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson (and another one on the way); a stepdaughter, Suzanne (Mike) Parsons of Cassville, MO; stepson, Robert (Linda) Johnson of Milford, IA; three step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CDT, with 7 p.m. prayer services on Friday, May 3, at Peace Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Peace Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.