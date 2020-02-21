Ahrendt, Ardis F.

RAPID CITY | Ardis F. Ahrendt died Feb. 14, 2020 at Serenity Place in the Good Samaritan Society’s St. Martin Village.

She was born August 24, 1919, near Bonesteel to John Walton “Walt” and Cecile (Waggoner) Strait. She moved with her parents to Mellette County in 1930. Ardis graduated from Murdo High School in 1937. After completing a secretarial correspondence course from Omaha, NE, she began working at the Agricultural Conservation Office in White River, SD.

She married Howard H. Harris on March 25, 1941 in Valentine, NE. During the time that her husband was in the military, she worked as a secretary for the SD Department of Welfare. She later worked for an attorney before moving to Rapid City in 1952. After Howard died, she subsequently married Ludwig J. Ahrendt on April 28, 1960. She worked 15 years as an elementary school secretary in the Rapid City School System before retiring in 1985.

Ardis was an active member of South Canyon Lutheran Church and Sarah Circle. She also loved gardening, golfing, quilting, and visiting with friends and family. She celebrated her 100th birthday in August 2019 with many friends and family members in attendance.