Ahrendt, Ardis F.

RAPID CITY | Ardis F. Ahrendt died Feb. 14, 2020 at Serenity Place in the Good Samaritan Society’s St. Martin Village.
She was born August 24, 1919, near Bonesteel to John Walton “Walt” and Cecile (Waggoner) Strait. She moved with her parents to Mellette County in 1930. Ardis graduated from Murdo High School in 1937. After completing a secretarial correspondence course from Omaha, NE, she began working at the Agricultural Conservation Office in White River, SD.
She married Howard H. Harris on March 25, 1941 in Valentine, NE. During the time that her husband was in the military, she worked as a secretary for the SD Department of Welfare. She later worked for an attorney before moving to Rapid City in 1952. After Howard died, she subsequently married Ludwig J. Ahrendt on April 28, 1960. She worked 15 years as an elementary school secretary in the Rapid City School System before retiring in 1985.
You have free articles remaining.
Ardis was an active member of South Canyon Lutheran Church and Sarah Circle. She also loved gardening, golfing, quilting, and visiting with friends and family. She celebrated her 100th birthday in August 2019 with many friends and family members in attendance.
She is survived by two sons, Barry Harris, Rapid City, and Kevin and wife Beth Harris of Indian Land, SC; stepson, Gregory and wife Paula Ahrendt of Fredericksberg, TX; two granddaughters; seven step grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and six step great-grandchildren as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by both husbands, Howard in 1956 and Ludwig in 1974; both parents; a sister in infancy; sister, Arlene Anderson; brother, Bernard Strait; daughter, Glenda Harris in 1968; stepson, Devin Ahrendt; and stepdaughter, Gwenythe Christensen.
A private memorial ceremony is planned. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign Ardis’ online guest register at osheimschmidt.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.