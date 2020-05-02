Ahrendt, Gregory L.W.

FREDERICKSBURG | Gregory Louis Walter Ahrendt passed away on April 28, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on December 15, 1953 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Ludwig Julius Ahrendt and Alice Beatrice Johnson Ahrendt.
Greg was a loving husband and father of four who taught his children and those he crossed paths with the art of self-reliance and how to move through life’s ebbs and flows with grace, gratitude, and a sense of humor. His boundless respect and compassion for all forms of life will not be forgotten — his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched, living his dash compassionately and selflessly.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Paula Ahrendt, of Fredericksburg; his four children: Asher Ahrendt (Melinda Monroe) of Columbus, OH, Ffjorren Zolfaghar of Kingwood, TX, Atticus Ahrendt (Amanda Rowe) of Fredericksburg, TX and Hylary Ahrendt, of Denver, CO; step-brothers Barry Harris of Rapid City, SD and Kevin Harris of South Carolina; brothers-in-law, Randy Mallon and David Mallon (Julie) of Round Rock; two nephews and two nieces. Greg derived much joy from his eight grandchildren, Ariana, Willow, Aramia, Bella, Leuca, Nayely, Amaris, and Zephyr.
A celebration of Greg's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Hill Country SPCA, Hill Country Community Needs Council or the charity of your choice.
