OAKES, N.D. | Ruby Aipperspach, 79, died June 1, 2019.

Prayer services will be at 7 p.m. CDT on June 14, at Dahlstrom Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on June 15, at the Oakes United Methodist Church.

