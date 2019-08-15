{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEWOOD | Elmer Isaac Alan, 92, died Aug. 13, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 18, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will be at Whitewood Cemetery.

