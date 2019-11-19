{{featured_button_text}}

PINE RIDGE | Alan Sheldon Waters, Sr., 48, died Nov. 12, 2019.

Sioux Funeral Home

Service information

Nov 21
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
1:00PM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
Nov 22
Second Night Wake Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
7:00PM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
Nov 23
Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
11:00AM
Brother Rene Hall
P.O. Box 277
OGLALA, SD 57764
