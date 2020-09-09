 Skip to main content
Albers, Karey E.
NEW UNDERWOOD | Karey E. Albers, 72, died Sept. 5, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City. Burial will follow at Viewfield Cemetery, New Underwood.

