RAPID CITY | Charles “Chuck” Albright, 83, died May 11, 2019.

Services at 11 a.m., May 15 at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. Visitation held one-hour prior. Burial at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Kirk Funeral Home

the life of: Albright, Charles
