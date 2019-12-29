Ales, Laurelle

RAPID CITY | Laurelle Ales, 76, died Dec. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
To plant a tree in memory of Laurelle Ales as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.