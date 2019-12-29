Ales, Laurelle
RAPID CITY | Laurelle Ales, 76, died Dec. 25, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

