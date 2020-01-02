Ales, Laurelle

RAPID CITY | Laurelle Ales, 76, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Born October 30, 1943 in Turtle Lake, North Dakota to her parents Fern and Wilford Nelson. The family moved to Rapid City in 1953. Lorie graduated from Rapid City High School from what would become Central High School. Lori married Billy C. Ales February 2nd, 1960. Lorie had three children Randy, Robin and Troy. Lorie worked at the Alex Johnson hotel, an elevator operator, worked at the Pennington County Courthouse in the Department of Equalization, worked for the Department of Health and Human Services then at Regional Hospital. As the family grew, she enjoyed camping and day outings at Grizzly Bear Park. She enjoyed her hobbies over the years, ceramics, needle point, sewing, and quilt making. She also enjoyed her dog Ginger. Lorie enjoyed the holidays especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. Lorie was a great cook and there was plenty to eat and it was delicious. She enjoyed bazaars, craft shows and quilting.
She has two sons, seven grandsons, one granddaughter, two step-grandsons and one sister.
She was proceeded in death by both parents, older brother, husband, and daughter.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Memorial service at 1:00 pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 402 Kansas City Street.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
