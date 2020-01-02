Ales, Laurelle

Born October 30, 1943 in Turtle Lake, North Dakota to her parents Fern and Wilford Nelson. The family moved to Rapid City in 1953. Lorie graduated from Rapid City High School from what would become Central High School. Lori married Billy C. Ales February 2nd, 1960. Lorie had three children Randy, Robin and Troy. Lorie worked at the Alex Johnson hotel, an elevator operator, worked at the Pennington County Courthouse in the Department of Equalization, worked for the Department of Health and Human Services then at Regional Hospital. As the family grew, she enjoyed camping and day outings at Grizzly Bear Park. She enjoyed her hobbies over the years, ceramics, needle point, sewing, and quilt making. She also enjoyed her dog Ginger. Lorie enjoyed the holidays especially Christmas and Thanksgiving. Lorie was a great cook and there was plenty to eat and it was delicious. She enjoyed bazaars, craft shows and quilting.