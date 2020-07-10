Alexander, Evelyn F.

They continued to farm at Vale until they moved, in 1968, to Rapid City and then Sundance, WY, where Evelyn worked for over a year at Thorne’s Pharmacy.

In 1970, the family moved to Sturgis where she worked for Walker’s Pharmacy for 4-1/2 years. In May, 1974, Evelyn and Buzz built their Tilford Street home and began gardening anew. “How we love our trees, evergreens and flowering bushes. Our yard has been our hobby and has given us many happy hours.”

“Through the years I have had many interests. First and foremost, my faith in Jesus and my love of the Bible.” Evelyn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; her siblings, Velma in infancy, Ralph Foster Bartlett and Erma Mae Bartlett Alderman; her sister-in-law, Helen Marie Mahoney Bartlett; and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Glenlyn Louise Speyer (Shelby) and Carla Belle “C.B.” Alexander (Roland Enninga), both of Sturgis; her brother-in-law, Harry Alderman of Garland, TX; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel (the family will not be present). A private family funeral and burial at Bear Butte Cemetery was held in accordance with Evelyn’s wishes.

Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

