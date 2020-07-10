Alexander, Evelyn F.

STURGIS | Evelyn Faye Bartlett Alexander, 89, died July 7, 2020, at Monument Health Sturgis Senior Care.
Evelyn was born on Feb. 18, 1931 in Rapid City, the second of four children of Eula Francis Humble and Carl DeBord Bartlett. Her early childhood was spent on the family homestead near Fairpoint, SD. After the family’s 1937 move to Sturgis, she delivered the Rapid City Journal for six years and, in high school, worked for Lund’s Bakery after school and on Saturdays for $7 a week. Evelyn graduated from Sturgis High School in 1949.
Evelyn married Glen William "Buzz" Alexander on June 12, 1949 in her parents’ home on East Main Street. Pastor Melvin Bremmer of Grace Lutheran Church officiated. After a honeymoon in Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons, the couple began married life on their farm at Vale, SD.
In addition to kitchen and flower gardens, Evelyn raised tomatoes for sale and raised the bum lambs – proceeds from which bought her sewing machine, first washing machine, a black and white television set, Buzz’ lounger, the family’s Zeiss camera and slide projector, and a hardwood floor in the farmhouse living room.
Two daughters were born – Glenlyn Louise in 1952 and Carla Belle in 1960. For a family history, Evelyn wrote: “May I simply say they are our greatest blessings and have brought us Heaven’s joy here on earth!! We are so thankful they let us share their life.” Evelyn was an extraordinary mother.
They continued to farm at Vale until they moved, in 1968, to Rapid City and then Sundance, WY, where Evelyn worked for over a year at Thorne’s Pharmacy.
In 1970, the family moved to Sturgis where she worked for Walker’s Pharmacy for 4-1/2 years. In May, 1974, Evelyn and Buzz built their Tilford Street home and began gardening anew. “How we love our trees, evergreens and flowering bushes. Our yard has been our hobby and has given us many happy hours.”
“Through the years I have had many interests. First and foremost, my faith in Jesus and my love of the Bible.” Evelyn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 50 years.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband in 2005; her siblings, Velma in infancy, Ralph Foster Bartlett and Erma Mae Bartlett Alderman; her sister-in-law, Helen Marie Mahoney Bartlett; and her parents.
She is survived by her children, Glenlyn Louise Speyer (Shelby) and Carla Belle “C.B.” Alexander (Roland Enninga), both of Sturgis; her brother-in-law, Harry Alderman of Garland, TX; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel (the family will not be present). A private family funeral and burial at Bear Butte Cemetery was held in accordance with Evelyn’s wishes.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
