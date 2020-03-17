Alexander, Loraine
Alexander, Loraine

HURON | Loraine Alexander, 90, died March 14, 2020.

Visitation will be from 1-7 p.m. CST today at the Kuhler Funeral Home, with family present from 5-7 p.m.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. 

