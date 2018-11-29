RAPID CITY | Catherine Rita Allard, 97, was born Oct. 8, 1921, in Atkinson, NE. She passed away into the loving arms of Our Lord on Nov. 25, 2018, at Freedom Home Assisted Living in Colorado Springs, CO.
Catherine was the daughter of Patrick and Eva Kilmurry and was raised on a ranch near Atkinson, where she received her education. She often recounted her childhood days of playing baseball at school and challenging the boys to foot races.
Catherine married Vincent Allard on March 10, 1944, while Vince was on leave from the Navy during WWII. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage prior to Vince’s death in 2004.
She worked in a secretarial pool for the FBI in Washington, DC, during the war. After WWII, Catherine and Vince returned to Nebraska for a short period before moving to Rapid City, where they raised their four children, Patty, Carol, Anita and Steve. In 1965, Catherine began her career in the bookkeeping department at the JC Penney store, where she worked until retiring in 1983. She enjoyed volunteering at her church, sewing, baking, and babysitting her grandchildren. She always took great pride in the large number of great-grandchildren she had.
Following Vince’s death, Catherine moved to Colorado Springs in 2007 to live with her oldest daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Ray Van Horn, where she continued to reside until moving into the Freedom Home Assisted Living facility in February 2018.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent; daughter, Anita Miller; and grandson, Raymond Van Horn. She is survived by her daughter, Patty and Ray Van Horn, Colorado Springs; daughter, Carol and Gary Trainer, Hartsel, CO; son-in-law, Ron Miller, Rapid City; son, Steve and Nancy Allard, Hartford, SD; 15 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation, with family present, will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Church of St. Therese, the Little Flower, with Rev. Kerry Prendiville as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Her online guestbook is available to sign at osheimschmidt.com.
