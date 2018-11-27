Try 3 months for $3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Catherine R. Allard, 97, died Nov. 25, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake, on Nov. 30 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1 at St. Therese Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

 

Allard, Catherine R.
