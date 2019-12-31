Allen, Charles
Allen, Charles

PHILIP | Charles Allen, 84, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Masonic Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home 

