SIOUX FALLS | Constance Jean "Connie" Allen, died March 12, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on March 18, at Heritage Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on March 19, at Asbury United Methodist Church. 

Allen, Constance J.
