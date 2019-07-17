{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERSET | Emily M. Allen, 19, died July 14, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on July 18, at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on July 19, at the church.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Allen, Emily M.
