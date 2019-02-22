Try 1 month for 99¢

NEWCASTLE, Wyo. | Ervin Allen, 94, died Feb. 20, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23, at the Methodist Church.

Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, S.D.

Allen, Ervin
