Allison, Margaret E.

SPEARFISH | Margaret Elaine (Seeley) Allison, 92, died May 5, 2020 at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Margaret was born Dec. 18, 1927 in Yankton to Kenneth Mayne and Edna Ann (Gemmill) Seeley. They moved to Spearfish from Yankton in 1930, when her father became manager of the local J.C. Penney store. She attended Spearfish Public Schools from grades one through 12, graduating in 1945. She attended Black Hills State University (then Black Hills Teachers College) from 1945-1947. She then transferred to the University of Colorado and received a BS in Business. She worked as a Civil Service employee at Camp Rapid, where she met her husband. She married James H. Allison on May 22, 1955. She gave up her career to raise her four children.
Much was expected of a military wife: being an at-home Mom, frequent entertaining and volunteering for many worthwhile projects connected with military life. This was done willingly and enthusiastically. Margaret always considered military life a marvelous opportunity for travel, new experiences, new cultures and lifelong friendships.
Jim retired in 1974, and in 1979 they moved to their retirement home in Spearfish. She was associated with the Black Hills Passion Play for 15 years as manager of the gift shop. They also established a winter home in Scottsdale, AZ, and have done extensive traveling, both nationally and internationally.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society. She was also a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Cancer Survivors Support Group.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Allison; daughter, Elizabeth “Lysa” Ann Allison; three sons, James Hill Allison Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Christopher John Allison and his wife Toni and grandson CJ, of Greeley, CO, and Jeffery Andrew Allison and his wife Leah and granddaughters, Jessica and Julia, of Frisco, TX. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (Tom) Glatter, Scottsdale, AZ, and Mary (Dave) Quimby, of El Cajon, CA; eight nieces and nephews; and eight cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Cynthia Louise; a sister, Ellen (Taylor) Ball; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Due to the current social distancing regulations, attendance at both services is limited to family and there will be no luncheon to follow. A family vigil will be held on May 14, and a Mass of Christian Burial for family will take place on May 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Memorials will be established to benefit Hospice of the Northern Hills and St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
