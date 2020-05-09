Allison, Margaret E.

Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Society. She was also a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Cancer Survivors Support Group.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim Allison; daughter, Elizabeth “Lysa” Ann Allison; three sons, James Hill Allison Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Christopher John Allison and his wife Toni and grandson CJ, of Greeley, CO, and Jeffery Andrew Allison and his wife Leah and granddaughters, Jessica and Julia, of Frisco, TX. She is also survived by two sisters, Joanne (Tom) Glatter, Scottsdale, AZ, and Mary (Dave) Quimby, of El Cajon, CA; eight nieces and nephews; and eight cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Cynthia Louise; a sister, Ellen (Taylor) Ball; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Due to the current social distancing regulations, attendance at both services is limited to family and there will be no luncheon to follow. A family vigil will be held on May 14, and a Mass of Christian Burial for family will take place on May 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Memorials will be established to benefit Hospice of the Northern Hills and St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

