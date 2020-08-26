 Skip to main content
American Horse, Brandon
American Horse, Brandon

GORDON, Neb. | Brandon Joseph American Horse, 44, died Aug. 18, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge, S.D.

Service information

Aug 27
First Night Wake Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
2:00PM
American Horse Residence
414 E, 6th St.
GORDON, NE 57770
Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
2:00PM
American Horse Residence
414 E, 6th St.
GORDON, NE 57770
