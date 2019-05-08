{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES, Iowa | Anna Lee Amerson, 91, died May 3, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 11 a.m. on May 13, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Celebrate
the life of: Amerson, Anna L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments