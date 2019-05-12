DES MOINES, Iowa | Anna Amerson, 91, went peacefully to be with the Lord Friday, May, 3, 2019 from the Trinity Center Care Facility in Des Moines, IA. Anna Lee was born July 17, 1927 to James and Shella Reed Sutton in Sparta, WI. The family relocated to Ft. Peck, MT and later moved to Rapid City when her father Jim became the first Fire Chief at Ellsworth AFB.
It was there that she met her husband George who was stationed there. They married in November 1947. They raised four sons. Ann Lee also worked as SCI, formerly Control Data as a supervisor in circuit production.
Anna Lee’s greatest passion was her family; her sons’ families, her mother and her six siblings. She counted it a blessing that so many remained in the area. She loved music and dancing, RV travels, and was always up for a card game or a jigsaw puzzle. She had a huge heart for kids and animals.
Anna Lee and George were involved in the early bible studies which became the foundation for Open Bible Church. They remained active members and rejoiced to see the church’s rapid expansion. She was involved in Church Response and the food bank, but her favorite volunteer work was picking up kids in the church’s school bus for Sunday School on Sunday mornings. Anna Lee’s warm smile, joyful heart and love of the Lord Jesus will be remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by four sons; Jerry (Carol) of Altoona, IA, Al (Nikki) of Ft. Collins, CO, Rick (Kelley) of Lester Prairie, MN and Ken (Kathy) of Rapid City; sisters LaDonna Engle of Fort Pierre, SD and Elizabeth Heutzendoeder; eight grandchildren and a whopping 18 great-grandchildren, so far! She was preceded in death by her husband George, brothers Earle, Al and Bud and a sister, Margo Javersak.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, from 10-11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home.
Burial will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established or you are encouraged to give a gift in her name to a charity that blesses children, animals, or supports the needs of those with dementia.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
