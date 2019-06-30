GREEN BAY, Wis. | Caroll Dan Ames, 90, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on Nov. 6, 1928, in Tulare, SD, to Daniel and Ida Marie (Tasche) Ames.
Caroll graduated from Tulare High School and went on to graduate from Black Hills State Teacher’s College. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948, and was stationed in Japan during World War II. Caroll met Lila Neville at a family friend’s house. They were married on July 14, 1951 and spent 62 years together, raising four wonderful children. Caroll worked in various positions for approximately 35 years at Chicago & North Western Railroad.
Caroll loved to fish and hunt. He and Lila were members of dance clubs and loved to dance. He was involved with VFW Ashwaubenon Post 10244 and the Masonic Lodge. He was also a charter member of Bethany Methodist Church. Caroll was very close with a group of card-playing friends and made great friends at Woodside Senior Center.
He is survived by four children and their spouses, Daniel Ames (Nancy Sonenfield), Suamico, WI, Lynette (Phil) Van Laanen, Ashwaubenon, Craig Ames (Noel Levin), Charlottesville, VA, and Terry (Suzanne) Ames, Ashwaubenon; five grandchildren and their spouses, Shannon (Nicky) Van Laanen, Chad (Kaite) Van Laanen, Eva Ames, Laura Ames, Ashleigh Ames; six great-grandchildren, Kally, Korrin, Olivia, William, Julia, and Jamison Van Laanen; his sister, Darlene Crawford; brothers-in-law, Robert Neville and Jerry (Joy) Neville; and sister-in-law, Grace (Jim) Mack.
You have free articles remaining.
Caroll was preceded in death by his wife, Lila; his parents; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, July 1, at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., followed by the Funeral Service at noon. Burial will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
To send online condolences, please go to BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staffs of Sage Meadows Assisted Living, Unity Hospice and St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care given to Dad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.