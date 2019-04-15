{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Doreen Mae Amiotte, 54, died April 10, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. April 17 at the St. Isaac Jogue’s Catholic Church in Rapid City.

Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. April 17 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

