Andersen, Roy L.

TEMPLE, Texas | While writing this obituary we wanted to describe the spirit of the man we loved, so for one brief moment those reading it could understand the magnitude of our loss.

Roy Leon “Bud” Andersen entered this world on Dec 1, 1945 and lost the toughest battle he ever fought on April 21, 2020. Bud was born in Texas but was a lifetime Montanan living throughout this beautiful state in Miles City, Colstrip, Whitehall/Butte, Clancy, Hamilton, and Missoula. He also lived in Pierre, SD, and Spokane, WA.

He was a man of honor, integrity, and strength. He was so full of life and love! His smile and laughter lit up a room and people always felt comfort in his presence. He was a devoted family man and surrounded them with love and pride.

He was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Marine Corps and his pride for his service and his country never wavered.