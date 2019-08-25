{{featured_button_text}}

OELRICHS | Carletta Ellen Anderson, 79, died Aug. 22, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 26, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27, at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick, SD.

Burial will be at 2:30 p.m on Aug. 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

