RAPID CITY | Carol E. Anderson, 95, died Oct. 8, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

