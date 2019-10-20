RAPID CITY | Carol E. Anderson, 95, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Deer Crest Assisted Living and Memory Care in Red Wing, MN, surrounded by family.
She was born July 15, 1924 to Eugene Young and Ida Theodosa (Ingvalson) Young in McLaughlin, SD. At the age of eight Carol moved to Fort Yates, ND. She attended school on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. She graduated from high school and went on to attend Hamline University in St. Paul, MN. She graduated from Hamline University in 1946 with a degree in Sociology.
Carol went on to work for Hennepin County for the treatment of tuberculosis patients. She met her future husband, Dennis L. Anderson while riding the street car each morning on their way to work. After several months, the young man sat beside Carol and shared the morning paper. Later, he asked her to have breakfast with him and offered to give her a ride to work the next day. The rest is history. After returning from the war Dennis and Carol were married in Minneapolis in 1949. They returned to South Dakota, where Dennis and Carol began farming with Carol’s father. This began decades of new business ventures with the family farm. It was there they raised their two children.
Carol volunteered her time and talent as a member of the South Dakota State Board of Social Services and the State Board for the League of Women Voters. Twice she was named the Democratic Party candidate from Pennington County for the South Dakota State House of Representatives. She held a unique position as the first female president of the YMCA board of directors in Rapid City. Carol served on the Hamline University Board of Directors from 1993-2001 and as Chair of the Estate Planning and Endowment Committee for the New American University Campaign.
Carol was a strong advocate for education and believed in investing in the education of young people. Many students were afforded the opportunity to attend college due to the generosity of scholarships set up by the Anderson Family. Carol loved receiving messages from scholarship recipients sharing their goals and aspirations.
As time allowed Dennis and Carol enjoyed traveling the world and wintering in Sun City, AZ. Carol was an avid golfer and loved the arts, history of the Dakota’s, the hills of Rapid City but her greatest passion was the farm.
Carol is survived by her grandson, Joshua Anderson of Dixon, MO, and his wife Ariel; her granddaughter, Ronna Schrenk of Salt Lake City, UT, and her husband Chris; great-grandchildren, Kayden, Myer, Sylvie, Braeden and Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; two sons, Ronald and Jay Anderson; one sister, Edith Young; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at the Mt. View Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice Care, 821 3rd Ave. SE, Ste. 15, Rochester, MN 55904-7300.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
