Anderson, David B.

RAPID CITY | David Brian Anderson was born on June 9, 1951 to Philip and Virginia (Bryan) Anderson. David passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020.

David graduated from South High School in 1970. He attended two years of college at Bakersfield Community College. David worked many jobs in maintenance and landscaping over the years. He truly enjoyed life to the fullest through simple pleasures: camping, working, and spending time with his family.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Anderson. He is survived by his three boys, Drew, Jordan and Trace; and his siblings, Jan, Karen and Keith.

Memorial service to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Real Life Church, 4024 Sheridan Lake Road.

