Try 3 months for $3

BUFFALO | Ilene Anderson, 83, died March 25, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on March 31, at the Grand River Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Buffalo City Cemetery.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman, N.D.

Celebrate
the life of: Anderson, Ilene
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments