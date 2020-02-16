Anderson Jr., Thomas

RAPID CITY | Thomas George "Tom" Anderson Jr., 40, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2019 as a passenger in an automobile accident.

Tom was born Jan. 2, 1980 in Rapid City, the youngest of three children of Thomas and Shirley Anderson. Because being the youngest, he was also referred to by many as “Tommy”.

He lived his entire life in Rapid City and attended Rapid City Central High School. Tom had many passions in life including baseball where he played numerous years in little league baseball as an exceptional pitcher. Later in life he was an avid pool player, winning various trophies playing in tournaments. Above all his accomplishments, he always said the best was his son, Bradley.

Tom had a very kind soul and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His laughter and smiles will be missed by many.

His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his son, Bradley Anderson; parents, Tom and Shirley Anderson; sister, Sherri Anderson-Cribbs; brother, Andy (Debbie) Anderson; and nieces and nephews, Jeremy (Satera) Cribbs, Kaitlyn (Hunter) Cribbs, Danny (Heather) Anderson, and Ashley Anderson.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior.

