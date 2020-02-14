Anderson Jr., Thomas
Anderson Jr., Thomas

RAPID CITY | Thomas “Tom” Anderson Jr., 40, died Feb. 11, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Calvary Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

