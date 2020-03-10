Anderson, Leona 'Teena'

SPEARFISH | Leona C. “Teena” Anderson, wife, mother, business owner/manager, athlete, party organizer, nutritionist, renowned cook and Northern Hills Training Center supporter among other talents, has passed away at the age of 88. Her buoyant personality, playful wit, and impeccable fashion sense were on display every day.

Teena was born on Jan/ 28, 1932, to Herbert and Elda (Pilantz) Wolkenhauer in Flaxton, ND, the second (twin sister Lee was third) of 10 children. Teena started working part-time at a restaurant at the age of 13 to help support the family. (A dedication and sacrifice not common or necessary for subsequent generations.)

Teena was married for over 62 years to Clifford “CW” Anderson who died in 2013. Together they had six children: three girls and three boys. Teena and CW moved from northeastern Minnesota to Rapid City in 1962 and subsequently to rural Spearfish in 1986. CW remained in the logging industry until his retirement at the age of 75 in 2006.

Teena owned and managed a pheasant hunting lodge in White Lake. Many of her clients were repeat customers and kept in contact after she sold the business. As many as 120 patrons were flawlessly served at mealtime.