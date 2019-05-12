HOT SPRINGS | Malon Roger Anderson, 78, was born Oct. 19, 1940, and grew up with sister, Phyllis on farms around Sioux Falls. Malon enjoyed 58 years with his wife, Kathy. They farmed in Canton before ranching at Minnekahta Junction. Malon then had a construction business and later worked at molding Mammoth bones. In retirement, he enjoyed baking and carving spoons.
He was an awesome dad to Lisa (Fred), Jeff (Linette), and Nancy (Larry). He was proud of his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ryan, Lane, Wyatt, Shayne and Lauren and great-granddaughter Ava.
Farmer, rancher, hunter, fisherman, archer, carver, stock maker, bowler, golfer, volunteer, fixer, naturalist, conservationist, rock hound, adviser, builder, designer, developer, maker, Packer fan, problem solver, baker, humorist, cook, adventurist ... Malon fully enjoyed everything in his life.
Malon passed peacefully at home in the house he built and loved.
Friends are invited to a memorial at the family home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 1-4 p.m.
Arrangements were cared for by Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
